Obi dismisses rumours of resignation from Labour Party

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has dismissed rumours of his resignation from the party.

The former Anambra State governor made the clarification in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Michael Nwolisa.

He described the news as fake and the handiwork of mischief makers determined to sow seeds of discord in the party.

The former governor stressed that the struggle to rescue Nigeria from those who had been holding it down would not stop until the goal had been achieved through the will of the Nigerian people.

There have been calls in recent days from some prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the party leaders to bring back Obi to the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The statement read: “These rising misdemeanors on the party did not start today as they set out to destroy and disorganise the party all to get at Obi.

“Presently, our principal is preoccupied with making Nigeria work but not on partisan politics which ended on October 26, 2023, when the Supreme Court of the land took its final decision on the presidential election.”

“Peter Obi, therefore, would like to assure Nigerians, particularly the ‘Obidient’ family that his way with LP is unshaken and intact.”

