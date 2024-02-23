Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 23, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Confusion as PDP produces Ighodalo and Shaibu as parallel governorship candidates in Edo

A former chairman of Nigeria Breweries, Asue Ighodalo, on Thursday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary for Edo State.Read more

2. Tinubu vows to proceed with reforms despite economic hardship

President Bola Tinubu declared on Thursday his government would not go back on the ongoing reforms in the country.Read more

3. Court gives Nigerian govt 7 days to file charge against detained Miyetti Allah president

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, gave the Federal Government seven days to file a charge against the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.Read more

4. Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho returns to Nigeria for mother’s burial

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has returned to Nigeria to bury his mother.Read more

5. ‘Distressing’ – Obi faults police handling of Abure’s arrest

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Thursday decried how the police handled the arrest of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.Read more

READ ALSO;Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

6. Nigerian govt lists steps taken to address ASUU grievances

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said the four months withheld salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been paid in full as approved by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N1.15tr as revenue allocation for January

The three tiers of government on Thursday shared the sum of N1.15 trillion as revenue allocation for January.Read more

8. Nigeria’s economy falls to 2.74% in 2023 despite 3.46% growth in Q4, says NBS

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell to 2.74% in 2023, a slight deceleration from the 3.10% growth rate experienced in 2022, fresh data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Thursday, has shown.Read more

9. Three-storey building collapses on Lagos Island

A three-storey building collapsed during a downpour at Ita Faaji Market in Lagos Island on Thursday morning.Read more

10. Gov Adeleke appoints Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, as SSA on Entertainment

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed the Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, as Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts, Culture, and Tourism.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now