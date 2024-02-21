Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Minister accuses cement makers of taking advantage of rise in dollar to inflate price

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has accused cement manufacturers in the country of taking advantage of the rise in dollar against the naira to increase the price of cement.Read more

2. Bill on state police passes second reading at House of Reps

Nigeria moved another inch closer to having state police on Tuesday, as the House of Representatives passed a bill for the establishment of state police for second reading.Read more

3. Anyone who holds ‘hardship’ protest in South-East will smell pepper’, IPOB warns Ndigbo

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned Nigerians of Igbo extraction not to join Nigerians from other regions of the country to protest against the current economic hardship.Read more

4. Nigerian govt uncovers 32 smuggling routes in one axis used in taking food out of Nigeria

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said it had uncovered 32 routes through which food items are smuggled out of Nigeria.Read more

5. Economic hardship: Customs to distribute seized food items to Nigerians

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resolved to distribute confiscated food items to alleviate the current hardships faced by Nigerians.Read more

6. Atiku’s aide alleges Tinubu’s govt diverting funds through secret petrol subsidy

A Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, on Monday, alleged that the refusal of the Federal Government to react to recent reports on the return of petrol subsidy showed that public funds had started going into private pockets.Read more

7. Shettima advocates restructuring of Bank of Agriculture to achieve food security

Vice President Kashim Shettima Tuesday unveiled the Federal Government’s plans to recapitalize and restructure the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to bolster Nigeria’s agricultural sector and achieve national food security.Read more

8. Nigerian govt formally hands over $1.3bn Zungeru Hydroelectric plant to concessionaire

The Federal Government has formally handed over the $1.3 billion Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant to a concessionaire, Penstock Limited.Read more

9. EFCC arrests six suspected currency racketeers in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six persons for alleged currency racketeering and sale of new naira notes in Lagos.Read more

10. Cote d’Ivoire retain AFCON-winning coach Fae on permanent deal

Cote d’Ivoire have secured the services of coach Emerse Fae on permanent terms after he led the nation to triumph at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

