Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 22, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Emefiele threatens Akpabio over alleged defamation, demands apology, N25bn

Embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has threatened to sue Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for allegedly making what he calls defamatory comments against him.Read more

2. Tinubu not in support of zoning Edo APC governorship ticket —Oshiomhole

A former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, said on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu did not support the zoning of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the state.Read more

3. Senate to complete 1999 constitution amendment in two years

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution will complete the process in 24 months.Read more

4. NLC to proceed with economic hardship protest despite DSS advice

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday vowed to go ahead with the planned nationwide protest on the current economic hardship in the country.Read more

5. ‘He was arrested for attempted murder,’ Police confirms Abure’s arrest

The police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

6. Gowon to Nigerians: Give Tinubu more time to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

A former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), on Wednesday urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu’s administration more time to resolve the country’s various challenges.Read more

7. NARTO clarifies demands, downplays impact on fuel prices

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has clarified that its demands from the Federal Government will not lead to an increase in petrol prices.Read more

8. ‘Again, CBN raises Customs duty rate to N1,605.82/$1 as Obi warns importers may shun Nigerian ports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again, for the umpteenth time, increased the rate for Customs duty exchange to N1,605.82/$1.Read more

9. Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected kidnappers in the state.Read more

10. EU removes Bahamas, Seychelles, 2 others from ‘bad tax governance’ list

The European Union has removed four countries from its list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now