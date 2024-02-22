Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 22, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Emefiele threatens Akpabio over alleged defamation, demands apology, N25bn
Embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has threatened to sue Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for allegedly making what he calls defamatory comments against him.Read more
2. Tinubu not in support of zoning Edo APC governorship ticket —Oshiomhole
A former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, said on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu did not support the zoning of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the state.Read more
3. Senate to complete 1999 constitution amendment in two years
The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution will complete the process in 24 months.Read more
4. NLC to proceed with economic hardship protest despite DSS advice
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday vowed to go ahead with the planned nationwide protest on the current economic hardship in the country.Read more
5. ‘He was arrested for attempted murder,’ Police confirms Abure’s arrest
The police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 21, 2024
6. Gowon to Nigerians: Give Tinubu more time to tackle Nigeria’s challenges
A former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), on Wednesday urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu’s administration more time to resolve the country’s various challenges.Read more
7. NARTO clarifies demands, downplays impact on fuel prices
The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has clarified that its demands from the Federal Government will not lead to an increase in petrol prices.Read more
8. ‘Again, CBN raises Customs duty rate to N1,605.82/$1 as Obi warns importers may shun Nigerian ports
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again, for the umpteenth time, increased the rate for Customs duty exchange to N1,605.82/$1.Read more
9. Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected kidnappers in the state.Read more
10. EU removes Bahamas, Seychelles, 2 others from ‘bad tax governance’ list
The European Union has removed four countries from its list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...