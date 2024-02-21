NARTO clarifies demands, downplays impact on fuel prices

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has clarified that its demands from the Federal Government will not lead to an increase in petrol prices.

This comes after NARTO suspended its planned industrial action on Tuesday following a meeting with government officials.

Clarifying Demands and Price Concerns:

NARTO President Yusuf Othman, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program on Wednesday, addressed concerns about the potential impact of their demands on fuel prices.

He stated, “I do not think it will affect the pump price of petrol. It’s not likely to affect the pump price because what we want them (marketers) to do is to look within their margins and make some sacrifices.”

Sacrifices from Marketers Encouraged:

Othman’s statement suggests that NARTO’s demands may not necessitate government intervention or adjustments to the existing fuel pricing structure. Instead, he encourages fuel marketers to find internal solutions by absorbing potential cost increases within their existing profit margins.

He also noted, “It’s very tough but if it is going to affect the pump price, by now, you would have seen the price changes.

“It’s practically impossible for us to operate as we are now because there has to be a shift. And that shift is for the marketers to look within at what they can do.”

