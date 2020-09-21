Fuel scarcity looms as NARTO directs members to begin strike over FG's road ban | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) on Monday directed tanker drivers across the country to embark on strike from Tuesday.

The development is expected to throw the country into a fresh case of fuel scarcity in the coming days.

The NARTO National President, Yusuf Othman, who gave the directive at a press briefing in Abuja, said the move was to protest the Federal Government’s ban on petroleum trucks carrying over 45,000 litres of fuel from plying Nigerian roads.

READ ALSO: FUEL PRICE HIKE: TUC letter to Buhari misplaced —Ngige

He ordered members of the association to park their trucks on Tuesday and Wednesday as protest against the ban.

Othman said: “NARTO received with grave shock the recent government decision to place immediate ban on all petroleum trucks of above 45,000 litres capacity from plying Nigeria roads.”

“The ban was highly insensitive and unappreciative of the NARTO members’ efforts in the sensitive distribution and supply of petroleum products across the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions