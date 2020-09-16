FUEL PRICE HIKE: TUC letter to Buhari misplaced —Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Wednesday the seven-day ultimatum given the Federal Government to reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) was misplaced.

The union had in a letter signed by its President, Quadri Olaleye; and the Secretary-General, Musa Lawal and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari promised to mobilise Nigerian workers to stage a nationwide protest and embark on industrial action if the federal government failed to reverse the decision by September 23.

But Ngige told State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, that the TUC letter was misplaced because it was addressed to President Buhari.

READ ALSO: TUC gives Nigerian govt seven-day ultimatum to reverse hike in fuel, electricity prices

According to him, the president is not recognised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

He said: “On the TUC issue, the seven-day ultimatum was misplaced because they wrote the president and issued an ultimatum to him.

“The president is not recognised by the ILO.

“The competent authority for this nature of dispute in Nigeria resides in the man who oversees them, which is whoever is the Minister of Labour and Employment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions