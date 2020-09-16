Latest Politics

STATE OF THE NATION: Falana partners TUC for nationwide protest

September 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has urged Nigerians to march against the insensitive policies of the government admist the economic downturn in the country.

The human rights lawyer said his Coalition, Alliance for the Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), would partner with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for the protest tagged “enough is enough.”

The protest is scheduled for September 23.

This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday, by Falana.

Read also: Falana to challenge amendment of rules on professional conduct for lawyers

“We call on all Nigerians, workers, farmers, students, traders, the poor and the defenseless people alike, women, men, young and the aged to come out on September 23 to show their disdain against institutionalised poverty, hunger, deprivation and the country’s slide into a cesspool of anomie in the face of violence and spineless killings” part of the statement read.

Falana, said that the Buhari led administration had no substantial for justification to increase the petrol pump price, electricity tariff admist the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */