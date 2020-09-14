TUC gives Nigerian govt seven-day ultimatum to reverse hike in fuel, electricity prices

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday gave the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the recent increase in electricity tariff and pump price of petrol.

In a letter signed by its President, Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary-General, Musa Lawal, and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, TUC also threatened to commence an indefinite industrial action and national protest from September 23 if the government refused to reverse the increase in electricity tariff and petrol price.

The union added that the sudden increase in the pump price of petrol without any definitive and concrete efforts to make the nation’s refineries functional had become worrisome to the working class, their families, and the masses.

It alleged that the increase in electricity tariff was done without proper consultation and consideration of the effect of COVID-19, commensurate electricity supply and the provision of prepaid meters.

The union said: “We have observed the gradual and steady annihilation of Nigeria and Nigerians in the light of government actions for the umpteenth time.

“The government should take immediate steps to: reverse the hike in prices as it affects electricity, petrol, and all other social services in the country to status quo ante (prior to increase) within seven days.

“Provide adequate and quality healthcare and education for all to save the poor and the vulnerable at all levels.

“These demands are made in good faith, and to save the dying masses and the vulnerable in our society. In the event of not showing empathy for this class of people by adhering to above demands, we shall, together with our civil societies and allies sympathetic to the suffering masses of our people, commence an indefinite industrial action and national protest from Wednesday, September 23, 2020.”

