Nigeria winning fight against COVID-19 —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday Nigeria’s national response on COVID-19 was achieving impressive results.

Mustapha, who stated this at the PTF daily briefing in Abuja, said Nigeria had continued to record a decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to him, the country recorded 79 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

He said: “While this suggests that we are winning this war, the reality is that we need to improve on our commitment to eliminate the virus completely by abiding with the protocols so that we can return to a semblance of what was our normal life.

“In a very modest way, therefore, we could say that our National Response, under the guidance of Mr. President is achieving impressive results and this has been commended by our development partners.

“The PTF wishes to use this opportunity to also thank our development partners as their support has contributed in no small measures to the successes so far recorded and we count on their continued support as we progress in tackling this pandemic.”

The PTF chairman, who called for caution from Nigerians, added: “One critical element we must not lose sight of is the fact that our cautious approach has tremendously helped in our containment efforts.

“Therefore, we should avoid complacency at all cost. Our focus should go beyond flattening the curve and ridding our land of this virus just as we did with the polio virus.”

