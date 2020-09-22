Fuel scarcity looms as govt bans big-capacity trucks | Ripples Nigeria

It is probable that fuel scarcity will emerge in the country soon, as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) have directed truck drivers to commence a strike with effect from Tuesday.

Yusuf Othman, NARTO’s national president, told members in Abuja Monday to call off activities on Tuesday and Wednesday as a resistance gesture against government’s recent bar on fuel trucks with their capacity exceeding 45,000 litres from operating in the country.

“We are therefore constrained to allow the decision of all our members to park their trucks as from tomorrow, 22nd to 23rd September, 2020, to prevail as warning,” said Othman, whose group has an obligation to facilitate petroleum products haulage, goods and passengers transport and general freight services in the country and across West Africa.

“And furthermore, issue 10-day ultimatum with effect from 24th September, 2020, for a full-blown withdrawal of service…

“If such scenarios occur, we earnestly plead with those who will lose employment, income and the general public that will be negatively affected by this avoidable situation.”

NARTO’s resentment derives from the Nigerian government’s imperious move, which disregarded its contributions and significance to the distribution segment of the fuel value chain.

“NARTO is particularly concerned about the sudden and prompt nature of the ban.

We consider the approach to be highly insensitive to the huge investments the owners of these trucks have made and debts they incurred in executing the mandate given by previous administration.”

The labour group stated that the proscription of trucks could have grave implications for members’ welfare, noting that 40,000 jobs might be lost.

