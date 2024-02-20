Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. EFCC grills ex-Kwara governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, for alleged N3bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday quizzed the former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, for alleged misappropriation of N3 billion while in office.Read more
2. Wike orders illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village site to vacate
The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked illegal occupants of the proposed Abuja Technology Village site along the Airport road in Abuja to vacate the area.Read more
3. Ex-lawmaker, Bugaje faults Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy without plans to cushion effects
A former member of the House of Representatives, Usman Bugaje, on Monday faulted President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy without adequate plans to cushion the effects of the policy.Read more
4. HARDSHIP: Angry Ibadan youths protest over hunger, insecurity (Video)
Hundreds of angry Nigerian youths on Monday, took to the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to stage a peaceful demonstration over the unbearable hardship, hunger and insecurity in the country under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.Read more
5. Court adjourns suit seeking Gov Diri’s disqualification from Bayelsa election till March 18
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the suit seeking the disqualification of the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, from last year’s governorship election till March 18 for hearing.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, February 19, 2024
6. Senator Sani raises concerns about potential misuse of State Police
Senator Shehu Sani has raised concerns about the potential misuse of the proposed state police system in Nigeria.Read more
7. UK, Mauritius, Netherlands, Singapore, top Nigeria’s source of capital importation in Q4
The United Kingdom, Mauritius, Netherlands, Singapore, and South Africa have emerged as the top five sources of capital importation into Nigeria in the Fourth Quarter of 2023.Read more
8. Cement manufacturers agree to slash prices after Nigerian govt’s intervention
Cement manufacturers in Nigeria have agreed to bring down the price of the product following the Federal Government’s intervention.Read more
9. Lion kills zookeeper at OAU
A male lion on Monday killed a zookeeper at the Zoological Garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.Read more
10. Seven killed, scores injured as bandits on revenge mission attack Zamfara police division
At least seven people including police officers, were confirmed killed while scores of others were injured when heavily armed bandits attacked the divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Zurmi town, headquarters of Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State on Sunday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...