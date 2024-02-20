Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. EFCC grills ex-Kwara governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, for alleged N3bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday quizzed the former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, for alleged misappropriation of N3 billion while in office.Read more

2. Wike orders illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village site to vacate

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked illegal occupants of the proposed Abuja Technology Village site along the Airport road in Abuja to vacate the area.Read more

3. Ex-lawmaker, Bugaje faults Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy without plans to cushion effects

A former member of the House of Representatives, Usman Bugaje, on Monday faulted President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy without adequate plans to cushion the effects of the policy.Read more

4. HARDSHIP: Angry Ibadan youths protest over hunger, insecurity (Video)

Hundreds of angry Nigerian youths on Monday, took to the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to stage a peaceful demonstration over the unbearable hardship, hunger and insecurity in the country under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.Read more

5. Court adjourns suit seeking Gov Diri’s disqualification from Bayelsa election till March 18

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the suit seeking the disqualification of the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, from last year’s governorship election till March 18 for hearing.Read more

6. Senator Sani raises concerns about potential misuse of State Police

Senator Shehu Sani has raised concerns about the potential misuse of the proposed state police system in Nigeria.Read more

7. UK, Mauritius, Netherlands, Singapore, top Nigeria’s source of capital importation in Q4

The United Kingdom, Mauritius, Netherlands, Singapore, and South Africa have emerged as the top five sources of capital importation into Nigeria in the Fourth Quarter of 2023.Read more

8. Cement manufacturers agree to slash prices after Nigerian govt’s intervention

Cement manufacturers in Nigeria have agreed to bring down the price of the product following the Federal Government’s intervention.Read more

9. Lion kills zookeeper at OAU

A male lion on Monday killed a zookeeper at the Zoological Garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.Read more

10. Seven killed, scores injured as bandits on revenge mission attack Zamfara police division

At least seven people including police officers, were confirmed killed while scores of others were injured when heavily armed bandits attacked the divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Zurmi town, headquarters of Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State on Sunday night.Read more

