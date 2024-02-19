Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, February 19, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu’s forex policy responsible for poverty, hardship in the country – Atiku

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has blamed the forex policy of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the current poverty and economic hardship in the country.Read more

2. Rising Costs in Nigeria could lead to social unrest, AfDB warns

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has warned that rising prices of fuel and other commodities could lead to social unrest in Nigeria.Read more

3. SERAP wants NNPCL to account for ‘missing $2.04bn, N164bn oil revenues’

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Mr Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to “promptly account for and explain the whereabouts of the alleged missing USD$2.04 billion and N164 billion oil revenues.”Read more

4. Nigerian Govt says funds for students’ loans to be paid directly to schools

The much awaited students loan scheme of the Federal Government will be disbursed directly to the institutions of the scheme’s beneficiaries, Akin Sawyerr, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund has said.Read more

5. S3xual Harassment: Teachers, lecturers to sign prevention form

In a bid to curb the growing cases of sexual harassment in schools, especially higher institutions in the country, teachers and lecturers in various institutions of learning across the country are now required to sign the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Code of Conduct form.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 18, 2024

6. Northern elders back calls for state police

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has thrown its weight behind calls for the creation of a state policing system that will help in tackling insecurity in the country, especially in the North.Read more

7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Fuel scarcity looms; S’Court voids AMCON takeover of Lagos Hotel; Other stories

Nigerians have been told to brace up for fuel scarcity as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has vowed to suspend operations from Monday, February 19, 2024 over rising operational costs.Read more

8. Gunmen reportedly kill Plateau APC spokesman, one other

Reports from Plateau State say gunmen, on Saturday, attacked a pub in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed two persons.Read more

9. JAMB to deny direct entry candidates admission

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that students from no fewer than 155 institutions may be barred from processing Direct Entry admissions owing to failed verification from their certificates awarding institutions.Read more

10. Lagos govt begins enforcement of styrofoam ban Monday

The Lagos State government will begin the full enforcement of the ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam food containers on Monday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now