Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 18, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Idahosa wins APC governorship primary in Edo
A governorship aspirant, Dennis Idahosa, on Saturday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State.Read more
2. Works Minister, Umahi, summons cement makers amidst soaring prices
In response to the surging cost of cement, Minister of Works David Umahi on Saturday summoned major cement manufacturers for a meeting.Read more
3. Lagos govt begins enforcement of styrofoam ban Monday
The Lagos State government will begin the full enforcement of the ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam food containers on Monday.Read more
4. Labour Party chairmen ask Abure to step aside for probe into alleged misappropriation of N3.5bn
The Labour Party chairmen in the 36 states on Saturday asked the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, to step aside for proper and fair investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds under his watch.Read more
5. Crisis looms in Edo APC after Senator Okpebholo emerges as parallel governorship candidate
The Senator representing Edo Central, Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday won a parallel All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state.Read more
6. PDP governors berate APC for compounding Nigeria’s problems
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Saturday slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the current economic hardship in the country.Read more
7. Nigerian govt says it attracted $30bn investment commitments in 8 months
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, on Friday, announced significant investment commitments secured by the government since its inauguration eight months ago.Read more
8. Lagos govt shuts Mandilas market
The Lagos State government has ordered the immediate closure of Mandilas Market in Lagos Island for two days over the traders’ failure to remove illegal structures erected on road setbacks around the market.Read more
9. NAF officer foils ‘one chance’ robbery, rescues victims in Abuja
A serving officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore John Ijudigal, on Wednesday foiled a “one-chance” robbery attempt in Abuja.Read more
10. EFCC arrests banker, POS agent for selling new naira notes, currency racketeering
Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a banker, Soberechukwu Inya Ewa and a Point of Sales (POS) cashier, Azubuike Mamwu Obasi for allegedly selling new naira notes to customers for commercial purposes.Read more
