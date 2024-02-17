Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 17, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Fraud claims mar Customs e-auction process as one person allegedly gets over 300 vehicles at 10k each

Despite the deployment of technology by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to check fraud in the ongoing e-auction process, the process has been hit with fraud allegations as one person allegedly secured over 300 vehicles at the rate of N10,000 each.Read more

2. Budget Minister, Bagudu, claims Tinubu’s policies delivering results despite resource constraints

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, on Thursday, called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, asserting that President Bola Tinubu’s policies aimed at transforming the nation are already bearing fruits.Read more

3. Afenifere to Nigerians: Hold Buhari’s govt liable for Nigeria’s economic hardship

The Pan-Yoruba Socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday, asked Nigerians to hold former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration liable for the current hardship in the country.Read more

4. NLC plans two-day protest over insecurity, food inflation

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to hold a two-day nationwide protest over insecurity and economic hardship in the country.Read more

5. INEC asks parties to remove campaign billboards, jingles in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday warned political parties and their aspirants to pull down campaign billboards, posters, and jingles on television and Radio stations in Edo State.Read more

6. APC becoming unpopular, risks rebellion from ordinary Nigerians, Lukman declaresm

A prominent voice within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised concerns about the party’s diminishing popularity, attributing it to policies under President Bola Tinubu that have “inflicted more pains on Nigerians.”Read more

7. Supreme Court voids AMCON takeover of Lagos Hotel

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal which nullified the takeover of the landed property of Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).Read more

8. Fuel scarcity looms as NARTO threatens to stop lifting petrol from Monday

Nigerians have been told to brace up for fuel scarcity as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has vowed to suspend operations from Monday, February 19, 2024 over rising operational costs.Read more

9. Police arrests 10 for allegedly stealing 45 children in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested 10 suspected members of a child theft syndicate in the state.Read more

10. German govt agrees to join EU military mission to Red Sea

The German government has agreed to join a European Union military mission to protect shipping in the Red Sea.Read more

