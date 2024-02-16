Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 16, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Interpol arrests fleeing suspect in P&ID $9.6bn scam in Italy

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has arrested a Director of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited, Mr. James Nolan, in Italy.Read more

2. Tinubu orders police, DSS to go after persons hoarding food items

President Bola Tinubu has directed heads of security agencies to work with state governors and go after those hoarding food items in the country.Read more

3. Like CBN, FAAN, FG plans relocation of key petroleum commission departments to Lagos

Amid the uproar that greeted the recent relocation of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos, indications have emerged that some key departments of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) will soon be relocated to Lagos State.Read more

4. Abure denies interest in Edo 2024 guber race

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has said that he has no interest in the Edo State gubernatorial race.Read more

5. Years after court declared action illegal, FG drops case against Sowore, Bakare over #RevolutionNow protest

The Federal Government has stopped the trial of media owner, and activist, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (also known as Mandate).Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 14, 2023

6. Tinubu, govs consider establishment of state police

President Bola Tinubu and and State Governors have reportedly agreed for the establishment of state police in the country.Read more

7. UK economy slips into ‘technical’ recession

The United Kingdom slipped into a technical recession in the second half of last year after its economy registered two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, official figures have shown.Read more

8. Reps ask finance ministry, CBN to consult before reviewing Customs exchange rates

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide notice to Nigerians before altering the Customs exchange rates.Read more

9. Juveniles arraigned for defiling 10-year-old girl in Lagos

Police on Thursday arraigned two juveniles at the Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in the state.Read more

10. LASTMA to prosecute skits, filmmakers over unauthorised use of kits

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has threatened to prosecute skits or filmmakers using its uniform or affiliated colour, kits and accoutrements without approval.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now