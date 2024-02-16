Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 16, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Interpol arrests fleeing suspect in P&ID $9.6bn scam in Italy
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has arrested a Director of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited, Mr. James Nolan, in Italy.Read more
2. Tinubu orders police, DSS to go after persons hoarding food items
President Bola Tinubu has directed heads of security agencies to work with state governors and go after those hoarding food items in the country.Read more
3. Like CBN, FAAN, FG plans relocation of key petroleum commission departments to Lagos
Amid the uproar that greeted the recent relocation of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos, indications have emerged that some key departments of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) will soon be relocated to Lagos State.Read more
4. Abure denies interest in Edo 2024 guber race
The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has said that he has no interest in the Edo State gubernatorial race.Read more
5. Years after court declared action illegal, FG drops case against Sowore, Bakare over #RevolutionNow protest
The Federal Government has stopped the trial of media owner, and activist, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (also known as Mandate).Read more
6. Tinubu, govs consider establishment of state police
President Bola Tinubu and and State Governors have reportedly agreed for the establishment of state police in the country.Read more
7. UK economy slips into ‘technical’ recession
The United Kingdom slipped into a technical recession in the second half of last year after its economy registered two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, official figures have shown.Read more
8. Reps ask finance ministry, CBN to consult before reviewing Customs exchange rates
The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide notice to Nigerians before altering the Customs exchange rates.Read more
9. Juveniles arraigned for defiling 10-year-old girl in Lagos
Police on Thursday arraigned two juveniles at the Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in the state.Read more
10. LASTMA to prosecute skits, filmmakers over unauthorised use of kits
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has threatened to prosecute skits or filmmakers using its uniform or affiliated colour, kits and accoutrements without approval.Read more
