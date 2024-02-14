Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 14, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Presidency asks Interpol to arrest CBN staff, two others for alleged $6.2m fraud

The Presidency has requested the Interpol National Central Bureau to place a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) staff and two others on its Red Notice.Read more

2. Emefiele: Documents used to pay 2023 election observers $6.2m forged – Boss Mustapha

The former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, told the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Tuesday that the documents used to pay $6.2 million to observers in the 2023 general election were forged.Read more

3. ‘Nigeria lost 15,000 nurses to brain drain in 2023’

The Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Faruk Abubakar, says Nigeria lost not less than 15,000 nurses and midwives in 2023 as they left the country to seek greener pastures abroad.Read more

4. Tinubu honours Super Eagles with national awards, properties (VIDEO)

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday hosted the Super Eagles at the State House in Abuja, recognizing their efforts in the recently concluded (African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.Read more

5. PDP BoT urges Tinubu to address economic hardship, strengthen naira

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) on Tuesday charged President Bola Tinubu to address the current economic hardship in the country.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 13, 2023

6. Northern Reps oppose Bill to make university degree compulsory for election as gov, president

A bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to change the educational qualification for elections into certain political offices, has been stepped down by the leave of the House of Representatives.Read more

7. Bread price hike, scarcity looms as master bakers begin nationwide strike February 27

The food crisis in Nigeria may take a turn for the worse as the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria has said it would withdraw its service nationwide from February 27, if the Federal government refused to implement the agreement it entered into with the association in 2020.Read more

8. Nigeria restates commitment to end gas flaring in 2030

The Federal Government on Tuesday restated its commitment to ending gas flaring in 2030.Read more

9. LASTMA arrests impersonator after collecting N140K for impounded vehicles

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arrested an impersonator who uses the brand to defraud members of the public.Read more

10. AFCON: ‘You did your best. Nigeria is proud of you’, Sports minister tells Iwobi to ignore cyberbullies

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has encouraged Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi to keep his head up despite facing heavy criticism from fans in the wake of Nigeria’s loss to Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.Read more

