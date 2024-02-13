Northern Reps oppose Bill to make university degree compulsory for election as gov, president

A bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to change the educational qualification for elections into certain political offices, has been stepped down by the leave of the House of Representatives.

The bill was opposed by mostly lawmakers from the northern parts of the country.

The bill, proposed by Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga, aimed at pegging minimum qualification for elections into the governorship, presidential, and other key elective offices in the country.

Leading the debate during plenary on Tuesday, Onanuga, who represents Ikenne/Salami/Remo North Federal Constituency, Ogun State, argued that the constitution of Nigeria 1999 should be amended to make it compulsory for elective office holders to have a University degree or its equivalent as against the current provision which allows a First School Leaving Certificate holder to vie for the highest office in the land.

Though, the bill enjoyed support from House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, Babajimi Benson, Kingsley Chinda and a host of other lawmakers; Aliyu Madaki, a lawmaker from Kano State and Ahmadu Jaha (APC, Borno) and some others kicked against the proposed alteration.

Disappointed by the opposition to the bill, Onanuga stepped it down, pledging to lobby more of her colleagues preparatory to having it presented on the floor of the House at a later date.

“It appears some of our colleagues need further lobbying. I will move to step down the bill for now,” she said.

