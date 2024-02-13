PDP reshuffles leadership: Wabara now BoT Chairman, Makarfi takes over as Secretary

In a move seen as consolidating its leadership structure, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially appointed former Senate President Adolphus Wabara as the substantive chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

This announcement follows a BoT meeting held on Tuesday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Strategic Restructuring:

Wabara’s appointment marks the end of his interim chairmanship, initially assumed last September following the resignation of Walid Jibrin. This move signifies a more permanent arrangement and aims to foster stability within the BoT, a vital advisory body within the PDP.

Strengthening the Ranks:

Adding another significant name to the leadership mix, former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi has been appointed as the new BoT Secretary. Makarfi brings a wealth of political experience and strategic acumen to the position, potentially bolstering the PDP’s decision-making capabilities.

Crucial Timing:

These appointments come at a critical juncture for the PDP. The party faces upcoming elections, including crucial presidential polls, and needs to showcase a united and effective leadership front. These strategic changes might aim to inspire confidence among party members and the wider electorate.

