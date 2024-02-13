Politics
BREAKING: PDP BoT convenes in Abuja, agenda shrouded in secrecy
A high-profile meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) took place Tiesday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.
Leading the gathering was Acting BoT Chairman and former Senate President Adolphus Wabara. This gathering of prominent party figures has fueled speculation about the PDP’s next strategic moves, but the official agenda remains undisclosed.
Among the notable attendees were former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Minister Kabiru Turaki, former Deputy National Chairman Shuaibu Oyedokun, and former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido.
READ ALSO:PDP BoT demands Anyanwu’s resignation as national secretary
This diverse group signifies the broad reach and experience represented within the BoT.
While the specific discussion points remain unknown, several potential topics could be on the table, including the PDP’s strategy for upcoming elections, internal party reforms, and responses to current political developments which are all within the BoT’s purview.
With governorship election also coming up in Eso State, finding clarity and unity within the party will be paramount.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...