BREAKING: PDP BoT convenes in Abuja, agenda shrouded in secrecy

A high-profile meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) took place Tiesday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Leading the gathering was Acting BoT Chairman and former Senate President Adolphus Wabara. This gathering of prominent party figures has fueled speculation about the PDP’s next strategic moves, but the official agenda remains undisclosed.

Among the notable attendees were former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Minister Kabiru Turaki, former Deputy National Chairman Shuaibu Oyedokun, and former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido.

This diverse group signifies the broad reach and experience represented within the BoT.

While the specific discussion points remain unknown, several potential topics could be on the table, including the PDP’s strategy for upcoming elections, internal party reforms, and responses to current political developments which are all within the BoT’s purview.

With governorship election also coming up in Eso State, finding clarity and unity within the party will be paramount.

