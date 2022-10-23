PDP BoT’s push for Ayu’s resignation till after 2023 elections politically senseless — Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, on Sunday, condemned the decision of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to push forward the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, till after the 2023 general elections.

Members of BoT had in a meeting held about 10 days ago in Abuja recommended the retention of the national chairman till after next year’s election in the ongoing effort to mitigate the crisis rocking the opposition party.

They also urged aggrieved parties to refrain from making unsatisfactory remarks as the party continued to strategize for the elections.

The quintet of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Samuel Ortom (Benue) Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) are pushing for Ayu’s resignation over his role in the crisis that hit the party after the conclusion of its presidential primary on May 28.

George, who spoke on a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, slammed the former Senate president for refusing to step down as demanded by party members.

He noted that all the members of participating in the party’s campaign activities were deceitful.

He, therefore, appealed to the PDP leadership to remove Ayu in the interest of justice and fairness.

George said: “I wasn’t invited to that meeting. We were told Ayu was asked to make another promise to resign after the elections. I am a life member of the BoT. We’re not part of the recommendations. Time is of the essence. Nobody is going to wait for us. We must convince Nigerians that we are serious.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record. I have spoken about the problems affecting our party. It seems we are speaking to empty ears. And I want to plead with those managing the campaigns and thinking you can exorcise a sizeable percentage of Nigerians.

“Whoever wins the election, he would not be managing one part of the nation; he would be managing the entirety of the nation. So if at this starting point you show no regard for them, their needs and concerns, I call it politrick, not politics.

“It is not business as usual; you can’t discountenance anybody. That’s what seems to be dragging our party. We still have some windows. They’ve been campaigning and deceiving themselves thinking they have the crowd. If we can’t deal with the little problem within this ambit, how can we convince Nigerians to trust us?”

