‘I won’t be a part-time president shuttling between Nigeria and Dubai,’ Tinubu aims another jibe at Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday promised his total commitment to the service of Nigerians if elected the country’s president in 2023.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, stated this shortly after his interactive session with members of the popular Tijjaniyyah sect in Kano State.

The former Lagos State governor said he would not be a part-time president that would spend 50 percent of his time ruling the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The APC candidate’s remark was another jibe at his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, who is known to spend most of his time in Dubai.

“I won’t be a part-time President who will share time between living in Dubai and Nigeria. I would concentrate attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges,” he stated.

