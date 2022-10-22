APC campaign season underway as youths embark on rallies in Lagos

In preparation for the 2023 elections, young people in Lagos State organized a peaceful rally on Saturday to demonstrate their support for the party’s candidates for governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu, who is running for president on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The young people were spotted marching from Maryland to Police College via Ikeja, the state capital, while carrying various APC props including brooms and flags.

They were also spotted carrying enormous banners with images of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, as well as those of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Seyi, Tinubu’s son, is the coordinator of the rally known as the “Eko Youth Walk For Tinubu- Shettima, Sanwo-Olu- Hamzat.”

Numerous personnel from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were heavily represented at the march.

In a warning on Friday, LASTMA said that owing to the march, some routes in the state capital and surrounding areas will be temporarily closed to traffic on Saturday.

This is Tinubu’s third significant gathering in Lagos.

The first was organized on October 3, 2022, by women who came out to support Tinubu.

The second rally held two weeks ago was organised by the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Lagos youths are not joking! They’re out in their large numbers for the “Eko Youth Walk for Tinubu-Shettima. Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat”.@officialABAT @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat pic.twitter.com/8BxAk9R1ch — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 22, 2022

