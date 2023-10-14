PDP BoT demands Anyanwu’s resignation as national secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has demanded the resignation of the party’s national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

This followed his emergence as the PDP governorship candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) on Friday night declared that Anyanwu remains the party’s national secretary and governorship candidate in Imo State.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the NWC dismissed the claim that the national secretary had been relieved of his position.

However, in a letter dated October 12, and addressed to the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, the BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara argued that Anyanwu’s retention as national secretary despite his current status as the party’s governorship in Imo was not only morally wrong but at variance with the party’s constitution.

He, therefore, urged the NWC to order the national secretary’s resignation before the election.

The letter read: “It has recently come to the attention of the Board of Trustees (BOT) that the current Imo State Gubernatorial Candidate of our party, Senator Anyanwu, is still holding on to the Office of the National Secretary of the Party.

“Not only is this morally wrong as no one is allowed to hold dual positions, but also against the constitutional provision of our party which provides for a mandatory requirement of resignation for any party office holder who wishes to contest any elective position. Please see section 47 (5) of our constitution as amended.

“The usual practice is for him to have resigned earlier than now. However, in the wisdom of the NWC, he was allowed to continue in office till now.

“Nonetheless, the BOT, as the conscience of the party, has the constitutional authority to call to order any member of the party acting in a way contrary to the guiding principles of our party and this is one of them.

“It is therefore against the background of the above that the Board wishes to put on record and state categorically that the NWC should do the right thing by ensuring that the Imo State Gubernatorial Candidate resigns from office immediately and focus on the election which is less than 30 days away.”

