Imo PDP guber candidate, Anyanwu, decries attack on workers by govt agents

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has decried what he calls the bullying and intimidation of workers in the state by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Anyanwu, in a statement on Wednesday in Owerri, the state capital, said recent attacks on civil servants by suspected agents of the government during the worker’s day celebration at the Labour House in Owerri on Monday, was most unfortunate and should be condemned by all.

Anyanwu said the attack was a result of a lack of government attention to the protection and welfare packages for imo workers, while promising that such “rascality and attack” on workers will never happen under a PDP administration.

“I condemn in its entirety the unprovoked attack and bullying of Imo workers during the celebration of the 2023 International Workers Day in Owerri, the Imo State capital,” the PDP candidate said.

“I am not surprised that the APC government in the state is incapable of protecting its workforce having demonstrated a lackadaisical attitude to their welfare.

“The unwarranted, unfortunate, and avoidable attack on workers is a clear justification of the insinuation that the APC administration in the state is hand handicapped bereft of necessary political Will to curb insecurity across the state.

“We are yet to believe that the callous and embarrassing attack on workers was coordinated and carried out by aggrieved APC appointees to show their disgust against the government’s insensitive to their welfare, we, therefore advised workers in the state to be security conscious now that it appears government aides have become radicalized.

“We assure the workers that such rascality and attack on them will never happen under a PDP administration, we sympathize with those reportedly injured in the attack, and we urged them to be prayerful against a similar incident that may befall the state in the future,” he added.

