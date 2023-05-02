NLC directs Imo workers to ‘withdraw services’

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed workers in Imo State to withdraw their services.

The NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, who gave the directive in a circular on Tuesday, said it was one of the resolutions taken at a joint emergency meeting of the NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Central Working Committee in Abuja.

Ugboaja, who decried the “anti-workers practices” in Imo, said the “unfortunate development” during the May Day celebration in the state was discussed at the meeting.

He added that the directive would take effect from 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: NLC charges Nigerian govt on effective fiscal policies

The circular read: “Consequently, all affiliates are kindly requested to issue the necessary directives to their state Council in Imo State to embark on a comprehensive withdrawal of their services in the state by Midnight today in compliance with the Joint CWC decision.

“Do remain assured of the vigilance and determination of the Leadership of the Congress to creatively engage all forms of anti-worker practices all over the nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now