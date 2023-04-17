NLC declares support for LP chairman, Abure

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed support for the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court had on April 5 restrained Abure and three others from parading themselves as the party’s national officers.

The other affected officials are the LP National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, the party’s National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and Oluchi Opara, the National Treasurer.

Following the court ruling, the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South), Lamidi Apapa, was appointed the acting National Chairman.

The emergence of different factions had thrown the party into a serious crisis.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who stormed the party’s secretariat with the officials on Monday stressed that the Congress would not welcome the imposition of anybody as the chairman of the party.

Ajaero said: “Today, we say enough is enough. Never again will any human being enter here under any guise, under any order. Even if we lose our leadership, we have to meet as trustees of this party to decide the next line of action.

“For anybody to illegally declare himself either as chairman, secretary or anything, we urge all workers anywhere in the country, where you see such people, arrest them and bring them to us.

“Now, we have come to take our party, we have come to establish our party. As the fastest-growing party, you can see that envy and jealousy are crippling in. The people pioneering this to sabotage us, let’s announce here that we know your fathers.

“If you continue this way, we will go after your fathers. We leave it here until we finish our private discussion. Let it be known to the whole world that the NLC fathered LP and we will not abandon our child.

“There are some rodents trying to move into our house and we have come with some insecticide to fumigate the house from any rodents that are illegally trying to enter our property.

“So that is why we are here, incidentally, we didn’t see any rodents but we will comb around and see whether there are any. The LP is a child of circumstances. It began when we lost almost all confidence in the existing political parties. And we felt that the LP will be the ideal political party that will represent our ideological persuasions.

“Nobody can come from the blues and declare himself as the chairman or secretary of our party without our consent.”

