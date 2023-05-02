Politics
Umahi visits Buhari, urges APC to consider South-East for Senate president
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider the South-East ahead of other zones in the choice of Senate President for the 19th National Assembly.
He made the call in a chat with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.
The governor argued that the volume of votes garnered by the APC in the South-East in the last election should not deter the party from considering the region for the nation’s number three seat.
READ ALSO: Akpabio meets Buhari, promotes self for Senate president
Umahi, who was elected as the Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the February 25 election, was the third politician to visit the president in connection with the Senate president position in the last 48 hours.
The former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, visited the president on Sunday while the ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, was at the State House on Monday.
