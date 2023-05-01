Akpabio meets Buhari, promotes self for Senate president

The former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, said on Monday he would bring innovations to Nigeria if elected as the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Akpabio, who was elected the Senator representing Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District in the February 25 election, stated this in a chat with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He also promised to work with the incoming administration to promote the interest of youths in the country.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor described himself as an “uncommon transformer” with qualities to bring reforms to all areas of the Nigerian State.

He said: “Akpabio is known as an uncommon transformer. Akpabio is known as a man who is result-oriented and therefore I promise a lot of reforms as Senate president.

“You will recall that when I was a governor, I brought a lot of innovations to bear, infrastructurally, educationally, socially, and otherwise, and also in terms of human empowerment.

“I intend to bring a lot of reforms into the Senate, in the way and manner we do business, to assist the next administration to succeed. We will be very thorough in doing everything; we’ll bring about loyalty to the Constitution, we’ll bring about loyalty to Nigerians.”

The former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, also met the president on Sunday and urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the senate president to the North.

