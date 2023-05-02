18 lawmakers impeach Abia Assembly speaker

Members of the Abia State House of Assembly Tuesday morning impeached the Speaker of the House, Chinedum Orji.

Orji’s removal followed the adoption of a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Umuahia East, Chukwudi Apugo, and seconded by his colleague at Umunneochi constituency, Okey Igwe, during the plenary held at an undisclosed location in the state capital.

18 of the 24 members signed the impeachment paper while four abstained.

The four lawmakers that refused to sign Oji’s impeachment are – Ginger Onwusibe, Solomon Akpulonu, Munachim Alozie, and Kelechi Onuzuruike.

The lawmakers had accused the speaker of gross misconduct and highhandedness.

The state police command had since deployed its operatives to the Assembly complex to maintain law and order.

