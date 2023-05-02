Delta Gov-elect, Oborevwori, inaugurates 88-man transition committee

The Governor-elect of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has inaugurated an 88-man transition committee whom he charged with the task of steering a smooth take over of governance on May 29.

While inaugurating the committee on Tuesday in Asaba, Oborevwori charged the members to submit their report within the next 21 days.

“Once again, permit me to express my profound gratitude to the good people of Delta State for their vote of faith and confidence in me and the Peoples’ Democratic Party,” he said during the inauguration ceremony.

“It is incumbent on us to reciprocate this mandate by midwifing a smooth transition process that will enable the next government to hit the ground running.

“Naturally, the expectations of the people are high given the overwhelming support that we received, winning in 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas.

READ ALSO: APC accuses PDP of plotting to cover up facts on Delta governorship election

“For emphasis, this is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes.

“The men and women that have been appointed into this Transition Committee possess the requisite knowledge, wisdom, capacity, and experience, essential for the assignment.

“Their task is to put in place the necessary structures and means that will enable the incoming administration to effectively implement its policies and programmes from day one.

“To the Committee, I expect you to complete and submit your work within the next 21 days. I eagerly look forward to your recommendations for the successful take-off of the next administration.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now