Zamfara Gov-elect, Lawal, inaugurates 60-member transition committee

Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 60-member Transition Committee in Gusau, the state capital, with a message that the incoming government is on a rescue mission in the state

While inaugurating the transition committee which has a former Inspector General of Police, M.D Abubakar, as the Chairman, Lawal said the task ahead was that of a rescue and rebuilding mission.

Lawal told the committee members that it was saddled with the responsibility of making necessary preparations for a smooth transition of government in Zamfara State.

“The change that the people of Zamfara voted for is a change from insecurity, a life of poverty, to a life of security, prosperity and comfort, accountability, and respect for the rule of law,” he said while addressing the team.

“The 60-member Transition Committee is constituted purposely to commence all necessary preparations and to set the ball rolling for a smooth transition of our new Administration in the State which will take effect on May 29th, 2023.

“The Committee is charged with the responsibility of developing a clear framework of liaison and establishing a channel of formal communication with the outgoing Administration and taking over by the incoming Administration for a successful transition.

“The committee will engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, and review the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets, and liabilities, among others,” he said.

“We also chose you as members of the Transition Committee because we believe that with your years of experience and expertise, we can lay the foundation for the incoming government to succeed in its rescue mission.

“With this brief remark and by the Will of Allah, I, at this moment, inaugurate this Transition Committee,” he added.

