Police arrests suspended Adamawa REC, Ari, others

The Nigerian Police on Tuesday stated that it’s operatives have arrested Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who created chaos during the Adamawa State governorship election by announcing candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) Ahmed as winner while collation of results was still ongoing.

His arrest was made known by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja in a statement

Barrister Ari, who was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja on Tuesday 2nd May, 2023, is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

“In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team.

“The Inspector-General of Police has given clear assurance that every individual involved/indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution.

“The Inspector-General of Police has assured of the commitment of the Force to ensuring that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice”, Adejobi said.

The arrest of the REC is coming just hours after he told the BBC Hausa in an interview that he would surrender to the police.

Ari also defended his action, saying he does not regret declaring Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

“I will surely turn myself in to the police. Before, there was no summon from the police but now there is one. I will soon come out from hiding,” Ari had said.

