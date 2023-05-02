Suspended Adamawa REC, Ari, says ‘no regret’ at announcing Binani as Gov-Elect

Hudu Yunusa Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Adamawa State, says he has no regrets for declaring Aisha “Binani” Dahiru, a candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the state’s governorship election in 2023.

Before his declaration of the APC candidate as the Governor-elect was overturned by the electoral umpire in Abuja, Ari, who made this claim in an interview with BBC Hausa, insisted that he acted within the parameters of applicable laws.

After the dramatic election in Adamawa State on April 15, 2023, Ari courted controversy when he declared Binani the victor while results were still being tallied.

President Muhammad Buhari ordered a complete inquiry of the electoral commissioner and the security personnel who were present when he made the declaration, which led INEC to annul Ari’s decision and suspend him.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, was subsequently declared the legitimate victor of the drama-filled election by INEC.

INEC suspends Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari, over role in election stalemate

Security agencies had also been ordered to arrest and prosecute the embattled REC whose whereabouts is unknown since the controversy started over two weeks ago.

Speaking from hiding with the BBC Hausa, Ari said, “I never demanded any gratification from either of Binani or Fintiri. None of the duo sent anything to me; if they have done so by now they will be demanding their monies back.”

On why he announced Binani as “winner” in the first instance, Ari said, “Votes polled by candidates were disclosed, I don’t have the papers with me here but both in the main and supplementary elections, Binani scored 428,173 while Fintiri got 422,303 votes.

“I have no regrets at all as I acted under the law; it is the law that warranted what I did and it shall absolve me.”

