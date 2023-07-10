Politics
Court stops INEC from going ahead with suspended Adamawa REC’s trial
Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding with the trial of the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, over his role in the March 18 governorship election impasse in the state.
The judge made the order while ruling on an ex parte motion filed by Michael Aondoaka, (SAN,) counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aishat “Binani” Dahiru.
INEC, the Attorney-General of the Federation were listed as respondents in the motion marked: motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/935/2023.
Yunusa-Ari had on March 20 stirred controversy when he declared Dahiru as the winner of the governorship election with the results of the exercise in five local government areas of the state collated at the time.
INEC, thereafter, declared the announcement invalid and ordered the REC to stay away from election duties in the state.
Former President Muhammadu Buhari on March 26 suspended Yunusa-Ari to the pave way for his investigation on the matter.
READ ALSO: INEC files six count charge against suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari
INEC last week filed a six-count charge against the REC at the Adamawa State High Court, Yola.
In his presentation at Monday’s proceeding, Aondoaka argued that until the election petition tribunal rules out on the outcome of the election in accordance with Section 149 of the Electoral Act, 2022, the prosecution of Yunusa-Ari cannot be said to be valid.
He said the INEC’s decision to file a legal action against any person involved in the matter when the tribunal was yet to determine his client’s petition was unacceptable.
In his ruling, Justice Okorowo ordered the parties to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the matter.
He adjourned the matter till July 18 for a hearing.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...