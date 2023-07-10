Court stops INEC from going ahead with suspended Adamawa REC’s trial

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding with the trial of the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, over his role in the March 18 governorship election impasse in the state.

The judge made the order while ruling on an ex parte motion filed by Michael Aondoaka, (SAN,) counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aishat “Binani” Dahiru.

INEC, the Attorney-General of the Federation were listed as respondents in the motion marked: motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/935/2023.

Yunusa-Ari had on March 20 stirred controversy when he declared Dahiru as the winner of the governorship election with the results of the exercise in five local government areas of the state collated at the time.

INEC, thereafter, declared the announcement invalid and ordered the REC to stay away from election duties in the state.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on March 26 suspended Yunusa-Ari to the pave way for his investigation on the matter.

INEC last week filed a six-count charge against the REC at the Adamawa State High Court, Yola.

In his presentation at Monday’s proceeding, Aondoaka argued that until the election petition tribunal rules out on the outcome of the election in accordance with Section 149 of the Electoral Act, 2022, the prosecution of Yunusa-Ari cannot be said to be valid.

He said the INEC’s decision to file a legal action against any person involved in the matter when the tribunal was yet to determine his client’s petition was unacceptable.

In his ruling, Justice Okorowo ordered the parties to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

He adjourned the matter till July 18 for a hearing.

