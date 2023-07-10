MURIC accuses Osun Govt of “shortchanging” Muslims over political appointments

The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, whose list of commissioners includes seven Muslims and 17 Christians, has drawn criticism from the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

In a statement on Monday, Governor Adeleke was charged with engaging in religious partisanship and accused of giving permission for the oppression of Muslims, according to MURIC Executive Director Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The statement partly reads, “We condemn this wanton blockage of privileges that should go to Muslims and their diversion to over-pampered and over-fed Christians in Osun State.

“By deceiving Muslims in the state and engaging in spiritual hide and seek, Governor Adeleke has exhibited qualities odoriferously short in honour and dignity but egregiously long in infamy and bohemianism.

“The goal of Adeleke’s deception is for the perpetuation of the marginalization, shortchanging and oppression of Muslims in Osun State. Adeleke is a secret agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“But it is for a while. Time will tell. Governor ‘James Bond’ and the few selfish Muslims whom he is using will soon see that honesty and openness are what makes enduring leadership,” he said.

