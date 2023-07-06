INEC files six count charge against suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has been slammed with six-count charges by the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}over the role he played in the controversy that played out in the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State.

INEC filed the charges at the high court in Yola, the state capital.

The electoral body, in a statement on Thursday, said it took the action after reviewing the case file from the police which established a prima facie case against Yunusa-Ari.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Police had arrested Yunusa-Ari over his actions during the Adamawa State governorship election.

He was granted administrative bail, then asked to report to the headquarters of the NPF every weekday.

