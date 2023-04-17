INEC suspends Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari, over role in election stalemate

Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for Adamawa State has been suspended as a result of the contentious declaration he made on Sunday morning during the Adamawa State governorship race.

Ari went over the bounds of his constitutionally granted authority when he pronounced Aisha “Binani” Dahiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the election.

As a result of this declaration, there was a lot of unrest in the state and controversy across the country, with observers labeling the events in Adamawa State as a disgrace.

Barr Ari has been told by INEC to keep away from any electoral umpire activities including the election in Adamawa State.

The committee ruled that Binani’s declaration as the “winner” of the Adamawa governor election was “null and void,” meaning it had no legal standing.

Ari made a second mistake by declaring the results of an election whose collation procedure had not yet been completed. His actions were found to be a “usurpation” of the Returning Officer’s position.

INEC issued the suspension in a letter dated April 17, 2023 and signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

Read also:INEC declares 29-yr-old Amadi as winner of Imo Reps election

The commission in the letter entitled “Commission’s Directive to Stay Away from INEC, Adamawa State,” also directed the state administrative secretary to take charge of the state office immediately.

The letter reads: “I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you ( Hudu Yunusa-Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.

“Please, accept the assurances of the commission’s warm regards.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now