INEC declares 29-yr-old Amadi as winner of Imo Reps election

A 29-year-old candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akarachi Amadi has been declared winner of the supplementary election for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives by the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}.

The Returning Officer, Prof Boniface Okoro, who announced the result on Sunday night, said the APC candidate polled the highest number of votes.

According to Okoro, Amadi got a total of 21,372 votes while his closest rival, Uche Ogbuagu, of the Labour Party, scored a total of 18,296 votes.

Henry Nwawuba, the incumbent, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 7,202 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Usmond Ukanacho, polled 6,681 votes.

Okoro also disclosed that Chinonso Uba of the African Democratic Congress {ADC} scored 4,100 votes, while Godstime Chukwunuikem of the Social Democratic Party {SDP} got 246 votes.

