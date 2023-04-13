INEC appeals for violence-free supplementary elections in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday appealed to stakeholders involved in this weekend’s supplementary elections in Imo State to allow a process devoid of unnecessary interference and violence.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu, made the appeal during a stakeholders’ meeting with various political parties and security agencies in Owerri.

She said the supplementary elections would hold in some registration areas and polling units in three state constituencies of Isu, Ahiazu Mbaise and Ideato South.

According to her, the supplementary polls for the Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal Constituency will be held in 12 registration areas and 58 polling units.

She said the elections were inconclusive in the areas for various reasons, ranging from late arrival of materials to non-delivery of election materials by the Supervisory Polling Officers and materials not getting to polling units at all.

The REC lamented that disruption of voting and collation process, abduction of personnel, theft of electoral materials and violence marred the last elections in the areas.

Agu said: “This commission hopes that all the actors who stalled the electoral process, which culminated in further expenditure for the supplementary elections, would desist from such ignoble behavior.”

She said the commission had made adequate preparations to ensure free, fair and credible exercise on Saturday.

