Court dismisses move to stop suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari’s prosecution

Justice Donatus U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed an application seeking to stop the prosecution of the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The judge gave the verdict in an application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru.

The REC caused uproar throughout the country in March when he declared the APC candidate as the winner of the election while the collation of the results was ongoing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) immediately nullified the announcement and directed Yunusa-Ari to stay away from election duties in the state.

He was subsequently suspended by the commission.

INEC in July filed a six-count charge against the embattled REC at the Adamawa State High Court, Yola.

The court the same month restrained INEC, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Inspector-General of Police from going ahead with the planned prosecution of Yunusa-Ari.

This followed a motion ex parte filed by Binani, who asked the court to determine whether INEC could charge the REC when the state election petitions tribunal was still sitting on her case challenging the outcome of the election.

In Friday’s proceeding, Justice Okorowo lifted the interim order.

He held that no law in the country permitted a plaintiff to approach the Federal High Court to stop the proceedings at a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

The judge added that he lacks the power to bind a court of coordinate jurisdiction from carrying out its duties.

