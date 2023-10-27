Tinubu appoints Olaopa as chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Prof. Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale who confirmed the news in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said his principal also appointed 11 others to the commission.

The appointments, according to him, are subject to the Senate confirmation.

He added that the new team would commence work on November 30.

The tenure of the current FCSC chairman and members will end on November 29.

Other members of the team are:

· Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo — Member (Representing Adamawa | Gombe | Taraba)

· Ms. Gekpe Grace Isu — Member (Representing Akwa Ibom | Cross River)

· Dr. Chamberlain Nwele — Member (Representing Anambra | Ebonyi | Enugu)

· Mr. Rufus N. Godwins — Member (Representing Rivers | Delta | Bayelsa)

· Dr. Adamu Hussein — Member (Representing Niger | FCT)

· Mr. Aminu Nabegu — Member (Representing Jigawa | Kano)

· Ms. Hindatu Abdullahi — Member (Representing Kaduna | Katsina)

· Mr. Shehu Aliyu — Member (Representing Kebbi | Sokoto | Zamfara)

· Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke — Member (Representing Kogi | Kwara)

· Mr. Jide Jimoh — Member (Representing Lagos | Ogun)

· Dr. Festus Oyebade — Member (Representing Osun | Oyo)

“The President anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the Federal Bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration,” the statement added.

