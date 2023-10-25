Tinubu appoints nine new RECs for Lagos, Kwara, 7 others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the appointments which are for an initial term of five years are subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The statement read: “By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.”

The new RECs are:

· Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner

· Mr. Bamidele Agbede — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner

· Mr. Jani Adamu Bello — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner

· Dr. Taiye Ilayasu — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

· Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner

· Alhaji Yahaya Bello — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner

· Prof. Mohammed Yalwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner

· Dr. Anugbum Onuoha — Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner

· Mr. Abubakar Fawa Dambo — Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner.

