Labour Party predicts victory at Supreme Court Thursday

The Labour Party has declared that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would be declared the country’s new president by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The apex court will deliver judgement in the appeals filed by Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, on the outcome of the February 25 election on Thursday.

The duo are challenging the September 6 verdict of the presidential election petitions tribunal which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the election.

In a chat with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the LP National Legal Officer, Kehinde Edun, stressed that the Supreme Court would rule in the party’s favour tomorrow.

He said: “We are expecting victory because that is what justice demands and that is what Nigerians want. We will not lose hope. We have presented our case before the court.

“We are confident of victory for the Labour Party and Nigerians. We know that there will be jubilation everywhere in Nigeria.”

