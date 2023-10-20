Tribunal upholds Labour Party lawmaker’s election in Anambra federal constituency

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka on Friday upheld the election of Afam Ogene as a member of the House of Representatives for Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the February 25 election in the constituency inconclusive and conducted a rerun election a few weeks later.

The commission, thereafter, declared the Labour Party candidate as the winner of the rerun election held on April 15 ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Chukwuma Onyema.

Dissatisfied with the announcement, Onyema approached the tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the exercise by INEC.

In its ruling, the three-member panel headed by Justice S.Y. Abubakar unanimously adopted Ogene as the winner of the election.

Abubakar, who read the judgment, dismissed all the reliefs sought by the petitioner.

He declared that Onyema failed to prove his case before the panel.

