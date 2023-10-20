INEC to deploy 46,084 staff for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi election

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Friday the commission would deploy 46,084 staff for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

Yakubu, who disclosed this at the commission’s regular quarterly meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja, said 137,934 party agents representing the 18 political parties would also be on the field at the poll.

These, according to him, comprised 130,093 polling and 7,841 collation agents.

Yakubu said: “While we are leaving no stone unturned in other areas of preparation for the governorship elections, the commission plans to deploy a total of 46,084 regular and ad hoc staff for the election.

“We have so far accredited 126 national and international organisations, and currently deploying 11,000 observers for the elections.

“Although the portal for media accreditation closes on Tuesday, October 24, we have received applications from 80 media organisations seeking to deploy 1,203 personnel made up of journalists and technical/support staff to report on the elections.

“The 18 political parties participating in the elections are deploying 137,934 agents made up of 130,093 polling and 7,841 collation agents.

“We are also finalising arrangements for vehicles and boats for land and maritime movement of personnel and materials.”

