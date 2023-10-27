Gov Yusuf presents 2024 budget proposal of N350bn to Kano Assembly

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Friday, presented a 2024 budget proposal of N350 billion to the state House of Assembly.

The spending proposal tagged “Budget of Restoration and Transformation,” is over N80 billion higher than the N265 billion presented as the 2023 budget by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in December 2022.

Yusuf said N215.8 billion or 62 percent of the total budget was earmarked for capital expenditure while N134.3 billion or 38 percent was set aside for recurrent spending.

He added that the state government allocated N95 billion for the education sector and N51.4 billion for health in the budget.

READ ALSO: Gov Yusuf appoints 94 additional aides despite uncertainty in office

The budgetary allocations to other sectors in the state are:

· General administration – N45.1 billion.

· Infrastructure (Works and Housing) – N40.4 billion

· Water Resources – N13.4 billion

· Agriculture – N11 billion

· Security, Law and Justice – N11 billion.

In his remark, the Speaker of the Assembly, Jibrin Falgore, commended the governor for the early presentation of the budget.

He assured the people of the state on speedy passage of the budget.

The presentation of the 2024 budget will come as a surprise to many, particularly among the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, with the judgement still pending on his appeal challenging the verdict of the governorship election petition tribunal.

The panel on September 20 nullified Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in Kano State and declared Yusuf Gawuna as the duly elected governor of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now