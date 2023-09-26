Gov Yusuf appoints 94 additional aides despite uncertainty in office

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved the appointment of an additional 94 senior special assistants in the state.

The governor’s Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin-Tofa, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Yusuf had earlier appointed 72 special assistants to serve in his government.

The latest appointment came a few days after the state election petitions tribunal nullified Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

Although he had declared his intention to appeal the verdict at the appeal court.

Only five women were among the 94 newly appointed aides announced by the governor.

They include Rahama Kabeer Fagge, Senior Special Reporter I, Government House, Amina Isah Bebeji, Special Reporter, SEMA; Maijidda Garba, Special Reporter, REB; Fatima Usman Muhammad, Senior Special Reporter, KNARDA; and Asiya Muhammad Umar, Special Reporter, Hospitality Management Institute.

Dawakin-Tofa said all the appointments take immediate effect.

