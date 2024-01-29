Gov Yusuf dismisses reports of pact with presidency on Supreme Court judgment

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Monday, dismissed reports that he entered a pact with the presidency before the Supreme Court judgment that validated his election.

The apex court upheld Yusuf’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The state election petitions tribunal and appeal court had earlier nullified Yusuf’s victory and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as duly elected governor of the state.

In a statement issued by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Mr. Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the governor described a document already circulating and indicating a four-term agreement between the governor and the presidency as an imaginary piece devoid of any iota of truth.

He urged the public to disregard a fake agreement claiming the governor had accepted to cross carpet to the APC and other terms of the agreement.

The statement read: “Governor Yusuf would like to make it abundantly clear that having secured his mandate through popular votes of the good people of Kano, and certified by a fair affirmation of Supreme Court judgment, he would not be intimidated by any political opportunist.

“Let me also remind those political jobbers hiding under the leniency of Mr. President that whatever political decision or direction that would be taken in Kano will be determined within the confines of the rule of law and executive powers vested in the executive governor.

“The establishment of Kano Elders Council was a personal initiative of the governor to find lasting solutions to solvable problems affecting the state’s socio-economic and political well-being.”

Governor Yusuf stressed that he was not under pressure to form the council.

‘It is on record that the justices of the Supreme Court delivered a landmark Judgment with justice, equity, and fairness and largely protected the integrity of the judiciary,” the statement added.

He, however, thanked President Bola Tinubu for allowing the level playing ground for justice to prevail through non-interference with the judicial process.

He said the president had demonstrated profound leadership quality by ensuring fair play despite pressure “by some undemocratic elements from Kano and beyond.”

“The president is a true democrat who will not undermine other political parties in the interest of his party.

” However, the president should rather be appreciated for maintaining neutrality, peace, and stability in Kano.

“On this single act, the good people of Kano will continue to appreciate Mr. President and pray for him to succeed in his administration,” the statement concluded.

