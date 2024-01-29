PDP screens Shaibu, Ighodalo, 6 others ahead of Edo governorship primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday screened the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and seven others ahead of the February 22 governorship primary in the state.

Other aspirants by the party’s screening committee headed by the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, are the former chairman of the Nigeria Breweries, Asue Ighodalo, ex-member of the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, former chairman of Esan West Local Government Area, Felix Akhabue, Omosede Igbinedion, Arthur Esene, Prof. Martin Uhomoibh, and Osaro Onaiwu.

In his remark during the exercise, Mutfwang assured the aspirants of a level playing field in the primary election.

He expressed optimism about the PDP’s chances in the September 20 governorship election.

The governor said: “I want to assure you that we will give all the support we can to ensure that PDP retains Edo State. Ultimately it is only one person that will emerge. If we believe that it is God that gives power, then it is not today neither is it on the election day that God is going to determine who will govern. He has already determined.

“But we as humans don’t yet know, that is why these processes are ongoing. We appreciate the concerns that you have expressed, putting in place a level playing field, we are going to be strong advocates of that. We will ensure that at the end of the day, we have a process that is transparent and fair. I am a beneficiary of that process. We will work together as one big family.”

